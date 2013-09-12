Good Fellas Death Sauce Challenge Attracts Hundreds of Pizza Lovers in Scranton

Scranton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Good Fellas, the well-known fast food restaurant in Scranton organizes a death sauce competition, which attracts fast food lovers, pizza diners and a number of spectators. The death sauce competition is a fairly simple task of completing a plate of 10 wings spun in the death sauce within 5 minutes. And the winners of the competition are given the right to purchase the Death sauce challenge T-shirt. As an added credit the photos of the winners are placed on the Death sauce challenge wall.



Speaking about the competition, the spokesperson from Goodfellas says, "We conduct the death sauce challenge at Mulberry St, Scranton. It's simple to participate in the competition. Just get the waiver signed first. Shortly you get 10 wings spun in our signature death sauce, which you have to eat within 5 minutes. More importantly the competitor should not get any help from friends or family members."



He adds that "We are also glad to inform that we conduct Vi pizza program. The more you order, the more points you get. Attain the position of the point leader and get a 50'' smart TV free."



Good Fellas are now distributing different types of coupons with the fast food items at affordable prizes. The uniqueness in their preparation is that all the burger buns and pizza dough are made fresh. The huge variety of menu at Good Fellas includes burgers, appetizers, desserts, beverages, fresh salads and much more. The deliciousness of the food stimulates people to taste it again and again with their friends and family members and this is one of the reason that Good Fellas popularity have increased not only in Scranton but also far beyond.



About Good Fellas

The Good Fellas in Scranton is a well-recognized pizza delivery restaurant since 1990. The mission of the company is to be the best pizza delivery company in the whole world. For more details and discount coupons visit http://goodfellas.net/.