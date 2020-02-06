Good Growth Opportunities in IoT Gateway Market

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- An IoT gateway or intelligent gateway or a control tier is defined as a physical device or software that serves as a gateway to connect the 'things' to the cloud. The gateway involves a connection point between cloud and controllers, sensors, and intelligent devices. The data retrieved is transferred to the cloud or vice versa and further it is navigated to the gateway, which can be either a dedicated hardware appliance or software program. Further, with rapid advancement in technology which is nullifying the security glitch of cloud by some value by providing its own level of security is driving the Global IoT gateway market.



According to AMA, the Global IoT Gateway market is expected to see growth rate of 14.84%

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Siemens AG (Germany), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Dell Technologies (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc., (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprises Company (United States), NEC Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan) and Intel Corporation (United States)



Market Drivers

- Increasing Number of Connected Devices Globally

- Advancement in Network Topologies

- Rising use of Wireless Sensor in Industrial and Commercial Applications

Market Trend

- Need for Big Data Analytics in Various Industries

- Improving Internet Connectivity in Technologically Advanced Countries

Restraints

- High Installation Cost Due to Involvement of Multiple Gateways

Opportunities

- Integration of IoT Gateways in Smart Building Construction

- Increasing Focus on Providing End-end IoT Services

- Next Generation IoT Gateway

Challenges

- Complexity Associated in Designing IoT Gateway

- Need for Skilled Professionals in IoT Gateway market



The Global IoT Gateway Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



Type (Wired, Wireless), Application (Wearable Devices, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Building Automation, Industrial, Consumer Electronics), End users (Process Industry, Discrete Industry), Component (MCU (Microcontrollers), FPGA (A field-programmable Gate Array )), Nodes (Smartwatch, Camera, Radio detection & Ranging (RADAR), Thermostat, Actuator, Smart TV, Others)



To comprehend Global IoT Gateway market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Global IoT Gateway market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global IoT Gateway Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global IoT Gateway market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global IoT Gateway Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global IoT Gateway

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global IoT Gateway Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global IoT Gateway market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Global IoT Gateway Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



