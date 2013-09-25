Good News for Dog Lovers and Owners

Sparta, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Dogs are not just man’s best friends. They are companions for life, play mates, guards that think of nothing when it comes to defending their masters’ life or property. History is replete with inspiring stories of unparalleled heroism and sacrifice exhibited by these lovable creatures in the service of man.



Collar Planet Online.com is a popular portal that deals in a wide variety of collars and pet products including designer wear for pets. The site is attractively designed and is user friendly with separate sections for each product as if arranged in the shelf of a departmental store. This reality experience gives shopping online a distinct personal feeling that is not normally found in the virtual realm.



The site offers a wide range of products to fit out one’s canine friends. The products on offer vary from dog collars, ID Tags, dog apparel, to sun glasses for the pooch, cosmetic and cooling products, sports gear and even beds and furniture for the pet. The customer is spoilt for choice when it comes to dog collars that are undoubtedly the star attraction in the enchanting array of products on display. According to Tina Spanevello, CP President, the Company’s mascot Venus likes to wear her designer collar to work even on casual Fridays. Trendy bling dog collars come in many sizes and colors and are crafted like the finest jewellery with the love and care that would go into the making of a fine necklace. Along with leather bling collars and Rhinestone collars and unisex collars are nylon dog collars in a variety of transparent shades.



For more details about the company’s full range of exotic pet products log on to http://www.collarplanetonline.com



About Collar Planet

Established in 2008, Collar Planet is a leading supplier of dog collars and other unique pet products. The company has the distinction of getting its products manufactured specially for it by a small family of exceptionally talented craftsmen. Most of the products are custom made and hence will take a little more time for delivery compared to mass manufactured goods.



Media Contact

Phone (888) 948- 2345

Email: info@collarplanetonline.com

Website: http://www.collarplanetonline.com