Good Orient Announces New Website

Beijing City, Beijing -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Good Orient is a website that offers variety of jade jewelry.



Visitors to Good Orient’s website will understand the difference between the regular jewelry that is available in the market and the jade jewelry.



Jewelry had been considered to the best friend for most women for centuries. Though there were many changes in the trends, styles, designs and materials; however wearing jewelry has always been continued from one generation to another. Jewelry makes the women complete and make her look gorgeous.



Looking at the recent trends and advancement in technology, jewelry designers are being extra careful in designing fashionable jewelry. In addition to that they are designing the jewelry purely based on the occasion. On the contrary giving value to the innovation and creativity some jewelry lovers are also ordering ornaments with the help of precious stones like Jade, Ruby and so on.



Jade jewelry has picked up popularity recently and more and more men and women adorn themselves with green jade jewelry. It is suitable for people of every age group. It exemplifies the inconspicuous elegance. Most importantly jade jewelry is easily available in affordable price ranges and one need not invest heavily to attain that chic and fashionable look.



Some of the online sellers also offer cash back rebate shopping promotions on Jade jewelry. One should be vigilant for these special schemes and discounts before buying any. Jade Dragon circle, freshwater pearl bracelet with jade stone, pure jade Pi Xiu bracelet, good fortune Malaysia jade circle necklace and so on are the example of jade jewelry. Interested people can browse through the website http://www.goodorient.com/Orient_Jewellery_C648 for many more designs of jade jewelry.



The corporate office of Jade jewelry makers, good orient is Room 2310, Unit A6, Midtown Building, Guangqujiayuan, Chongwen District, Beijing City, China 100022.



Chinese shoppers can place an order and track their orders by calling them on +86 10 8751 3441. In addition to that, people of USA can approach them on the corresponding address Monroe Services 7148 N. Aaron St, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83815, U.S.A. 1-888-226-4088 is the Toll Free phone number for the better assistance of U.S customers.



Media Contact:



Room 2310, Unit A6, Midtown Building,

Guangqujiayuan,

Chongwen District, Beijing City,

China 100022

Phone: (+86 10) 8751 3441 (international charge)

email: support_department@goodorient.com