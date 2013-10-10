Good Quality Caravans Are a Must for Those Seeking Adventure Outdoors

Tweed Heads South, New South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- People who are interested in adventure travelling around Australia need caravans not only for accommodation purposes but also for enjoying the experience of a complete adventure. Caravanning holidays have become a way of life as well as a tradition of the Australian culture for the past many years. Purchasing good quality caravans from a recognized or registered dealer may save money, time and effort. South Tweed Caravans is one of the most popular caravan sellers committed to providing reliable and trustworthy services to customers from Australia. This experienced and professional caravan selling company offers new, pre-used and custom built caravans at reasonable rates.



One of the customers of South Tweed Caravans says, “We certainly will recommend South Tweed Caravan Sales and their staff to anyone who wants to buy a caravan, they advertise themselves as “The trusted name in looking after the caravanning public” and that claim certainly is well founded.”



Prospective buyers can go through the website caravansgoldcoast.southtweedcaravansales.com.au to collect information related to various caravans. Some of the new caravans featured on this website include Millard Pinnacle Outback Off Roader 22’ x 7’8”, Millard Longreach Seabreeze 17’6” x 7’8”, 2011 Millard Longreach Cape Outback 17’6” x 7’8”, Millard Sunseeka Pop Top 17’ x 7’8”, Millard Slide on – Camper (Pop Top/Hard Top) – 12’ x 7’ and many others. Features, price and specifications are clearly listed to provide an insight into the utility of caravans put up for sale by South Tweed Caravans. Buyers can contact the service provider for receiving details regarding finance and insurance options as well. People can explore the beauty of Australia freely and safely with luxury caravans.



The website says, “At South Tweed Caravan Sales we will sit down with you to help you in designing your layouts, colours etc. Your caravanning experience should be worry free, enjoyable and full of excitement.”



South Tweed Caravans has several years of experience in delivering top quality caravans to customers across Australia. The well-equipped workshop and accessory store enables the purchasers to receive efficient service facilities. Hans steel trailers are also made available to people via caravansgoldcoast.southtweedcaravansales.com.au with 12-month standard warranty. A list of new and pre-owned caravans helps prospective consumers select the preferred trailer without any hassle or confusion.



The world out there is waiting for travellers, and buying a caravan is the apt way to explore the countryside. To get more information about purchasing caravans, visit http://caravansgoldcoast.southtweedcaravansales.com.au



About South Tweed Caravans

South Tweed Caravans was established by the Johnston family in the year 1978 with the purpose of supplying good quality caravans to customers. South Tweed Caravans has won a number of sales awards and holds dealerships for Viscount, Regal, Windsor, Golf and Coronet Caravans.



Media Contact

South Tweed Caravans

Contact: Media Relations

Address: 24 Minjungbal Drive

Tweed Heads South, NSW

Australia 2486

Tel: 07 55243745

Email: infome@southtweedcaravansales.com.au

URL: http://caravansgoldcoast.southtweedcaravansales.com.au