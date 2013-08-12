Good Quality Tombstones from Granito OÜ

Pärnu, Estonia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Distinctively styled and specially built tombstones are provided by the company Granito OÜ. Customers can order granite headstones of different sizes on the basis of their requirements. Fine decoration work on gravestone is possible with the help of Granito’s engineering units. Traditional hand-carving and three dimensional embossed designs are offered to customers at reasonable rates. Service seekers can choose from different tombstones featured on the website http://www.granito.ee.



All kinds of custom designs are guaranteed to be fulfilled by Granito OÜ using high quality materials. Potential customers can go through the works done link on the website granito.ee, which shows the quality of service provided by this company. Wholesalers can obtain gravestones, granite stone foundations, granite tiles, headstones and related products at competitive rates. In addition, customers can also purchase good quality polished granite tiles of all sizes for flooring and walling purposes. Some of the featured product lists include African Impala, Finland Aurora, Balmorals Red, Baltic Green, Blue Pearl, Indian Aurora, Marina Pearl, Madura Gold, Shanxi Black, Swedish Mahogany, Tianshan Red and much more.



The website granito.ee displays a wide range of ready-made gravestones and tombstones of different sizes and shapes. Granite sculptures and custom designs with distinctive styles are provided by Granito OÜ. The company also deals with services like bush wood construction, installation and sales of granite building materials/tombstones and other granite products. In addition, resellers can purchase granite tombstones and materials at wholesale prices. Top quality materials and techniques are said to be used to meet the unique needs of diversified customers.



Potential customers can find out the quality of gravestone and can upload their designs via granito.ee. Grave guards, cemetery benches and grave decoration works will be carried out by Granito OÜ. This company guarantees high quality engraving on headstones using certain unique methods, which are said to enhance the design and overall look of tombstones. Customers can also restore old or damaged gravestones with the help of Granito OÜ. Different varieties of trimmed and polished red granite and Italian white marbles can be ordered through granito.ee.



To get more information about tombstones, visit http://www.granito.ee



About Granito OÜ

Granito OÜ offers a large collection of granite and marble tombstones, grave guards and related products at reasonable prices. Wholesalers and retailers can purchase various headstones and gravestones from this company.



Media Contact

Granito OÜ

Address: Vana-Sauga 2 (Beti Ait)

80031 Pärnu

Email: info@granito.ee

URL: http://www.granito.ee