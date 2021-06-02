Good & Rich Powerplus, Thailand's Reputed Forklift Dealers and Repair Specialists

Bang Pu Mai, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2021 -- Good & Rich Powerplus is a leading dealer and supplier of forklift and other moving equipment for warehouses. The company offer the latest version of forklifts for sale, used models for sale and for rental purposes. The team here also offers forklift repair services and have an in-house store that sells spare parts, solid tires and forklift batteries. The highly trained technicians can repair all kinds of forklift trucks irrespective of the make, model and brand. Any and all repairs including gear issues, faulty brakes, loud engine, dry radiator, nonperforming battery, leaky lift cylinder and many more issues are solved here. For those who are looking at buying used and second hand forklifts can also choose from popular models with a 6 - 12 month warranty. The company also offers rental services for petrol, diesel and electric forklifts with certified drivers who have been trained and come with years of experience driving forklifts in various warehouse settings. Good & Rich Powerplus also caters to bulk orders for large manufacturing units and companies.



Good & Rich Powerplus founded in 2011 is a Thailand based dealer of Forklifts also offering rental and repair services of all kinds of moving equipment.



Good & Rich Powerplus Co., Ltd.

Address : 119/1 Moo 8, Bang Pu Mai Subdistrict,

Mueang District, Samut Prakan 10280

Phone: 02-1182-881

Email : goodrich2522@gmail.com

Website: https://goodrichforklift999.com