Good Times Predicted for Sales and Trading Jobs Growth in USA

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2022 -- Sales and trading jobs growth looks positive for firms all over the USA in 2022. Most investment banks and financial services professionals weathered the storm in 2021 with some ease - and for many, this year they will see a spike in activity that helps drive up growth. Factors such as the slowing down of quantitative easing, shifting interest rates, changes in client activity and market volatility are all going to create the need for hiring in the sales and trading sphere. With bonus pools increasing by 40-50% compared to 2020, it's American banks that are the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow for many in sales and trading roles. Given that American banks tend to have the best electronic trading systems and greater propensity to generate profit, it's no surprise that American banking institutions are so much more appealing than European counterparts where bonus pools are more likely to be 20-25%.



With such a positive year forecast for sales and trading jobs in the USA, now is the ideal time for talented people interested to work in American institutions to take a career-defining next step. Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter the covers sales and trading jobs in the USA with a network of contacts at organizations across the banking and financial services sector. The firm was established in 2004 and has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals since then. This, combined with the expertise within the team ensures that enterprises can find the business-critical talent required to drive growth. In addition to a wealth of experience with sales and trading jobs in the USA the firm also has expertise in many connected fields, including hiring for financial technology roles and jobs in quantitative research and trading, legal and compliance, risk management and insurance and actuarial. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, Selby Jennings can create options for every hiring objective.



Selby Jennings has extensive reach when it comes to hiring for sales and trading jobs USA, including to most major hubs across the country, such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. This nationwide coverage is vital in a field such as sales and trading jobs USA, where the market moves fast and opportunities can be fleeting. Also vital is the international dimension that the firm can bring to what is a cross-border market - the team in America is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers 1,000+. Plus, it is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The internal team at Selby Jennings is key to the firm's success - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technologies and strategies. From sales and trading jobs in the USA to financial technology positions, there are many roles available today, including DevOps Engineer, Private Equity Principal and Private Credit Vice President.



Kareem Bakr, Managing Director of Selby Jennings, comments on the high demand for financial services talent. He shares that, "Financial services organizations and professionals will play a critical role in driving economic growth in 2022. The talent market is more competitive than ever before, and firms are facing high levels of competition to secure the best talent." He adds, "Traditional hubs such as New York, Chicago, and Boston continuing to grow, while some cities such as Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles are emerging as hotspots for financial services talent."



To find out more information about Sales and trading jobs USA visit: https://www.selbyjennings.com/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings on: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.