Good to See Announces Christmas Theatre Breaks

Bidwell, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Family run company Good To See has just announced a series of new short city breaks to London to coincide with the Christmas period. Family favourites including perennial classics The Snowman and Disney on Ice and new musicals from the pens of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber feature in a series of theatre and hotel packages which start from just £62.50 with even more discounts for the children!



Christmas 2013 is set to be a very busy time for London’s Theatreland with new shows joining a host of family-friendly shows including Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Matilda and Disney’s The Lion King that are set to feature strongly in Christmas breaks for London



Good To See is the company behind a suite of websites that promote London theatre breaks and other event-led short breaks around the UK. London, for pre-Christmas shopping and to take advantage of the winter sales and see seasonal lights on Oxford Street, is obviously a popular destination, but short breaks in cities all over the country give staycationers a wide choice of itineraries: from heading up to Edinburgh to celebrate Christmas or Hogmanay in style to disappearing off to Watford to take the Making of Harry Potter Studio Tour.



“We are already being asked for a wide variety of Christmas breaks in 2013” says Simon Harding partner at Good To See, “from couples wanting to get away from it all, to family groups wanting to bring it all with them!”



About Good To See

Good To See is the trading name of St Albans Travel Service, owned by father and son team, Stuart and Simon Harding. Between them they run a series of websites promoting culture-led tourism around the UK and into Europe.



Press Contact for Good To See

Simon Harding

simon.harding@theatrebreaks.com

0203 2871808

Www.theatrebreaks.co.uk

Bedford Road, Bidwell, Bedfordshire, LU5 6JP