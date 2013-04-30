Good to See Family Events in London over Half Term

Bidwell, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Apart from suggesting not taking all of your children this Whitsun, Good To See has some great ideas as to how to make the most out of a trip to London this half term, for the least amount of money!



Owner Simon Harding, says “London hotel rooms are too small for families with two adults and three children or more. Leaving one person at home can halve the cost of the family’s stay - just for one more guest! It’s shocking, but true! Consider letting the youngest stay with Grandma, or the oldest have a slee-over with friends, or mum to go off on a pamper weekend, or Dad to stay at home to do the lawn and watch the Grand Prix!”



But once you have drawn straws, London’s free parks and museums will provide the bulk of the entertainment leaving you to invest in entertainment packages or look to book last-minute theatre tickets to provide one or two specific highlights to your break.



When you do pay, buy packages

Many attractions will band together to offer discounts – the Three Palace Pass taking in Hampton Court, Kensington and the Tower of London can be included in a Royal Break from www.royalbreaks.co.uk whilst the Ultimate London Break from Theatre Breaks includes the London Eye, Sealife, Madame Tussauds and the recently re-opened London Dungeon which is now down by the Thames and the London Eye having moved from London Bridge.



Family Shows

There are many family-orientated shows in London at the moment: however old your children, although it may be wise to avoid taking any under 5 – some shows even ask you not to!



Roald Dahl’s Matilda is proving to be the most popular since it opened at the beginning of last year, but Disney’s The Lion King is still packing them in and the Spice Girl’s new musical, Viva Forever, is great fun for fans both old and new. For older children, Billy Elliot and Wicked are great shows, as are Mamma Mia and Stomp.



These shows can be quite expensive, but avoid Saturday nights, look out for cheaper seats, refuse to pay large booking fees and if you haven’t booked ahead, check out TKTS in Leicester Square for some last minute deals and you may be able to save a little money!



