Good4businesses Specialize in Helping Businesses Grow Right from the Start

Warrington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Internet has opened the golden gates of endless opportunities for all sizes of businesses and allowed them to target a much wider set of audience. A presence on the internet increases a small business’s chance to be successful. Unfortunately many small and medium sized businesses are unable to seize this opportunity and elevate themselves to a whole new level. At present most prospective customers like to search for information online before they decide to interact with a business. Having information such as contact details, business or product description is not enough small businesses can create a good first impression by having an effective website. Many small and medium business owners do not know how to create an effective online presence through a website of their own; luckily Good4Business.co.uk has taken on a unique challenge in which they have the intentions of helping small and local businesses within the UK. The challenge? To let 100 UK small businesses achieve an online presence within a target of 1 year.



This challenge is a way of exhibiting the commitment Good4Business has towards help small business owners understand and seize the opportunities being online will bring. In the past Good4Business.co.uk has provided countless other small businesses the opportunity to create and effective website for the most affordable prices, the company has also worked with many popular brands and businesses over the years, this has allowed the company to understand the needs of small businesses have to create an effective and relevant website that will bring in new potential customers to boost business.



The challenge will be commencing on the 1st December 2013 and will be based on a first come first serve basis, thus it is advised that all interest small business owners hurry and fill out the entry form available on http://www.good4businesses.co.uk/uk-business-challenge/ because the 100 available spots are excepted to be filled quick due to the mazing nature of this offer. The opportunity to have a fully functional website for free which will allow small business owners to avoid the costs involved with starting up and getting businesses online. After securing a spot in this challenge entrant s will work one on one with the Good4Business designers to get the look and feel they want for their website. Once the site is complete it will be pushed live, these websites for local businesses will have 8 pages and comes with a content management system. A wide variety of small businesses can enter to secure a spot in this once in a life time opportunity that gives away websites for small businesses for free



For more information please visit: http://www.good4businesses.co.uk/uk-business-challenge/



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Email: info@good4businesses.co.uk