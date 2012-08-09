Goodbye Junk Food: Rock 'n Roll Chef Gives Kids Cooking Lessons

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- Miami, FL - July 23, 2012—The Rock ‘n Roll Chef challenges Miami kids to bypass the drive-through and cook healthy food through the culinary outreach program at Higher Ground. Chef Alan Hughes hosts kids’ cooking lessons for underserved high school students, challenging each team to create recipes from scratch with fresh ingredients. LivePlate also live streams the online cooking lessons, every Tuesday at 1:00 pm Eastern during the summer, and they will be streamed after school in the fall. Online cooking class viewers can cookalong with the Chef via text and video chat.



During the class, the students made roasted chicken, chicken salad, and chicken soup. For July 4th, Chef Alan’s teams created their own recipes for veggie burgers. Students even created their own healthy baked empanadas and chicken wraps.



Joan and Burt Salomon, parents of Brittany, came to see why their daughter has suddenly become so fond of the kitchen. Brittany said to me, Ma, I’m going to try it and see if I like it – and now she loves it,” says her mother, originally from Nicaragua. “This program is so good for the kids. It supports something in society, keeps them off the streets, teaches them to reach out to others – and they learn something new in life.” “I want to empower these kids by giving them the skills to cook real food, even on a budget. Some of my students even want to go on to careers as chefs, “ stated Chef Alan Hughes. “The kids really enjoy creating their own recipes like the one for veggie burgers, and they have a great time cooking with friends. “



Chef Alan Hughes is a classically trained private chef, singer-songwriter, guitarist, and artist. The chef stars in a cooking TV series on Yahoo! Español. He also plays lead guitar in a rock band, when not volunteering to teach kids’ cooking lessons.



Higher Ground is a culinary arts experience especially for underserved high school students in Allapattah. Higher Ground offers culinary arts training and cooking lessons in summer and after-school programs, with volunteers from the community. Citichurch in Miami, Florida sponsors Higher Ground. Another sponsor is The Children's Trust. They are expanding their program for the 2012-13 school year; more information can be found online on their website.



LivePlate is a cooking site where people cook together socially with live video chat. Anyone can set up a live cookalong just for fun, to meet new people, or to learn new cooking techniques. “We wanted to support Higher Ground and Chef Alan by making these great cooking classes available to young people online, “ said Andrea Fuentes of LivePlate.



For more information, contact Andrea Fuentes andrea@LivePlate.com or 305 978 6155, or Chef Alan Hughes at info@chefalanhughes.com.