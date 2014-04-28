GoodFellas Celebrates Scranton Summer with Great Coupons

Scranton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Hot news for Scranton foodies, “America’s most wanted Pizza” team GoodFellas has declared to celebrate summer with great coupon offers.



Running successfully with two Scranton restaurants since 1990, GoodFellas is quite a name of repute across NEPA. The pizza group is flexible with home delivery orders, added to in-house seated restaurant arrangements.



“We are thrilled to announce that presently we are offering a great selection of sumptuous gourmet coupons. It marks our summer celebration in Scranton,” stated one of the major spokesmen from GoodFellas.



“We have earned huge recognition for our surprising affordable rates on the most finger-licking platter and the recent coupon facilities are no less than a much loved summer bonus.”



Speaking on their food coupons, the GoodFellas manager informed of offers on variety of pizzas and chicken wings. Amidst the many offers, the leading NEPA pizza group is extending 2 huge cheese pizzas at 15.99 USD while a combo of thirty boneless wings & two big pizzas at 19.99 USD.



Added to pizzas and wings, GoodFellas offers a wide range of burgers, beverages, fresh salads, desserts, subs & many other hot & happening gourmet options.



Stressing on fresh serves, the GoodFellas manager informed of using fresh pizza dough & burger buns every day. He also emphasized on tender hot wings tossed in healthy oils & served with eleven varieties of sauces.



“We bring you the most succulent, irresistible, mouth-watering & scrumptious food. Freshly made delicacies are a specialty here and our restaurants in Scranton PA are considered as best joints for true finger-licking food. There is no question of frozen cheese here and every slice used is cut from newly prepared wheels daily. Our electrifying ambience enables you to experience a pleasant savory event while relishing your favorite games & events on your big screens,” commented the GoodFellas manager.



About GoodFellas

GoodFellas is one of the most highly reputed restaurant groups in NEPA operating with 2 restaurants. It offers wide range of delicious, fresh hot & happening foods like pizza, burgers, beverages, fresh salads, desserts, subs etc. at affordable rates. For more details, visit http://goodfellas.net