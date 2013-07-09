GoodFellas.net Announces Summer Deals in Scranton with Savory Fast Foods

Scranton, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- The Scranton foodies have some amazing news to rejoice this summer - GoodFellas, the eminent Scranton pizza and fast food restaurant group has announced to offer a good summer time with their savory and fresh gourmet treats. The restaurant group ensured of affordable rates & generous proportions.



GoodFellas is a seasoned name in the Scranton restaurant sector with 2 Scranton PA restaurants under its belt - one located at Mulberry Street and another at Main Avenue. The restaurant group has been operating for more than 2 decades now since 1990.



"If you are looking for a great ambience to enjoy amazing treats with your buddies or family, we offer a warm welcome. We have some of the choicest of restaurants Scranton PA which can amaze you with truly finger licking treats in a perfect electrifying surround. We understand that that you would always love your palette to be hot, happening & handy & make sure to serve our menu exactly the way you want to. As our name suggests we have been and would always be your goodfellas", said a spokesperson from the Goodfellas Pizza Scranton PA restaurant group.



"We promise to serve you the much desired succulent, irresistible, scrumptious & mouth-watering food. Our customers have always loved our friendly and cheerful service", he added.



This leading fast food restaurant group is offering a versatile platter of gourmet treats including pizzas, burgers, salads and wraps, subs and calzone etc. They have lately come up with some new appetizers such as chicken quesadilla and nachos. 3 new pizzas have been included as well namely Chicken Parmesan pizza, Hawaiian pizza and Double crusted pizza with cheese and sausage.



"It's to note that we always strive to present our customers with fresh foods only. All burger buns & pizza dough available here are freshly made everyday. We never go for frozen cheese & each slice of cheese you will find on your pizza toppings is usually cur out from a freshly prepared cheese wheel. GoodFellas value its customers and hence make sure to welcome them with choicest ingredients and selective toppings", said the manager from the restaurant group.



GoodFellas is also into catering for the last 10 years and reported of extensive event planning and catering assistance for any sort of event.



For more info, visit http://www.goodfellas.net