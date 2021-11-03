Goodharts Solicitors Offers Legal Services to Employers and Individuals on All Aspects of Employment Law

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2021 -- Goodharts Solicitors, is a specialist employment law solicitor, offering legal services to employers and individuals nationwide. Covering all employment related matters, their legal services help employers and individuals get the best results in their favour. Their team of knowledgeable and highly experienced employment law solicitors customize the solutions to meet clients' needs and budgets.



Regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), Goodharts Solicitors Limited provides a range of employment law solutions and services to employers, including advising on business restructures and reorganisation, business transfers and TUPE, contracts and policy documents, diversity, and discrimination issues, etc.



For individuals, Goodharts Solicitors Limited gives advice on matters like employment contracts and policy documents, grievance disciplinary procedures, discrimination claims, accidents at work claims, redundancies, and many others. All the services are provided for a reasonable cost, based on clients' specific needs to ensure complete customer satisfaction.



Speaking more about their legal services to employers, a representative stated, "We provide advice to Human Resources Professionals on a broad range of employment issues, including recruitment, employee relations, disciplinary proceedings, internal investigations and terminations."



An epitome of excellence, Goodharts Solicitors Limited has years of experience working in the legal industry and overtime has amassed a huge customer base across the country with their expertise. It's as the result of their hard efforts that today they have become a trustworthy partner of many businesses nationwide. Their friendly and personable team works closely with the clients to help them achieve maximum compensation in the most cost-effective manner.



What's amazing is that they provide a FREE no obligation telephone consultation to all their prospective clients. All one needs to do is simply call them on 0191 823 7117 in Newcastle, or 0113 5211 779 in Leeds. For their London office, clients can make an appointment by filling out the form present on Goodharts.co.uk.



About Goodharts Solicitors Limited

Goodharts Solicitors Limited is a well-established law firm delivering a service nationwide through their offices in Newcastle upon Tyne and in London. Their directors of Goodharts Solicitors have considerable legal experience. They are senior solicitors in London trained and have accumulated a wealth of quality experience in the top law firms in the City of London over the last 30 years. Their solicitors are admitted to the roll in England and Wales.



