GoodHorseProducts.com Distributes the New Equi Ping to Tie Horses Safely

Wellington, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Good Horse Products is a distributor of equine supplies to equestrians and their horses, has announced their much anticipated launch of the Equi-Ping: an easy safety release for tying horses!



No more ugly unpredictable hay string!



The product, which won a British Equestrian Trade Association (BETA) innovation award, was created by Newmarket thoroughbred trainer Martin Smith after witnessing an incident in which a racehorse pulled a wall down onto itself.



Equi Ping's Karen Roberts told Horse & Hound: “Martin noticed twine was becoming thicker and stronger and thought there must be a better way of tying a horse. These break more easily and are safer.”



Clayton Fredericks, who uses Equi-Pings, added: “They are reliable and safe, saving gear from breaking and preventing injuries to horses’ necks.



“Baling twine has become a thing of the past at our yard.” Mr French and Ms Roberts added.



Amy Mathieson, news writer of Horse & Hound wrote about how dangerous hay string can be. A portion of the article is below.



Dangers of tying your horse to baler twine revealed:



Will tying your horse to baler twine become a thing of the past?



Alternatives to baler twine, have been launched in response to fears that twine is now too strong to be used safely for tying up your horse.



The British Horse Society’s (BHS) Margaret Linington-Payne warned owners: “Modern nylon baler twine is not suitable for tying up horses, unless it is split so that you are using fewer strands.



Equi Ping is a reusable, adjustable and dependable plastic clip, 7 colors available.



