Goodwill Continues to Combat the Misinformation in "Think Before You Donate" Emails

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2022 -- Over the past several years, an email titled, "Think Before You Donate" has been sent to thousands of email addresses across the country. This email contains false information about Goodwill and other leading charitable organizations. We want to make sure to set the record straight in regard to our operations and mission.



First and foremost, the email identifies Mark Curran as the owner and president of our organization. It goes on to say that Mr. Curran profits $2.3 million dollars per year from donations made to Goodwill. This is completely false information. Goodwill is made up of 157+ autonomous organizations across the USA and in 12 additional countries. Each organization is governed by volunteer Boards that do not retain any ownership of Goodwill. Additionally, no one named Mark Curran has ever led the nonprofit.



Some other important facts:

Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia is a 501 (c) (3) organization with a Board of Trustees who serve as volunteers. Mark B. Boyd has served as our president and CEO since 2005.



93 cents of every dollar generated by Goodwill goes directly to their mission. We've received an "A" rating from CharityWatch and are considered in high regard by other accreditation bodies.



100% of your donation goes to support the operations of Goodwill. All sales made from donated items go to fund continuing education and job development programs.



Those interested in donating to Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia are encouraged to contact us for more information. We strive to provide a safe and secure path for those looking to make both financial donations and material donations to a charitable organization. Thank you, from all of us at Goodwill. Together we can make a difference in the lives of others.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

