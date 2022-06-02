Goodwill Home Medical Continues Its Mission to Help the Community

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2022 -- Almost one and a half million residents in New Jersey do not have health insurance. Many of them require affordable access to medical equipment and supplies to help with maintaining their health. Unfortunately, obtaining the necessary resources, such as durable medical equipment, has become increasingly difficult due to costs and other factors.



Goodwill Home Medical continues to be one of the leading suppliers of gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies. Not only does Goodwill Home Medical provide affordable access to these vital resources, but they also provide a place where community members can easily donate items that would otherwise go to waste.



Contact Goodwill Home Medical today if you're looking to donate gently-used medical equipment or unused medical supplies. If you or a family member needs access to affordable healthcare-related items, make sure to reach out as well. Goodwill Home Medical is dedicated to providing comprehensive services to everyone in the community.



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



