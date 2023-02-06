Goodwill Home Medical Continues to Support the Community with Cost-Effective Medical Equipment

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2023 -- Goodwill Home Medical is dedicated to offering affordable medical equipment for salel. Their inventory includes wheelchairs, wheelchair accessories, walkers and other mobility aids, bath safety products, hospital beds, patient lifts, incontinence products, and more. Goodwill Home Medical carries top brands to ensure customers receive the best possible quality at a cost-effective price.



Goodwill Home Medical also offers free consultations with knowledgeable staff members to help individuals select the right product for their needs. In addition, they provide delivery services if needed and at an additional charge.



With Goodwill Home Medical, you can be sure that you are getting the best medical equipment at an affordable price.



Goodwill Home Medical has been helping individuals and families in their community for years by providing quality medical equipment. Their mission is to ensure everyone is able to access the medical care they need – no matter their financial or physical limitations. With Goodwill Home Medical, there's always a way to get what you need.



For more information about Goodwill Home Medical and their products, visit their website or call 1-609-812-2210. Their team of experts is available to provide assistance Monday through Friday from 9 am to 3 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm EST.



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



Learn more at https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/