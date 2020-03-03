Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Accepting Donations During Spring Cleaning Season

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- Spring is slowly making its way across the northern regions of the US. As residents of South Jersey and the Greater Philadelphia area begin their seasonal cleaning rituals, anyone who discovers gently used medical supplies they no longer need in their home is encouraged to donate those items to Goodwill Home Medical Equipment.



Located in Bellmawr, NJ, the Goodwill Home Medical Equipment warehouse is a 16,000-square-foot treasure trove for people seeking the tools they need to help them cope with health challenges, without having to pay full retail price. In order to keep stocking the warehouse with these essential items and achieve their philanthropic mission, Goodwill relies on equipment donations.



Donations can be brought to the warehouse at 300 N. Benigno Blvd. in Bellmawr from Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and on Saturdays between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. They can also go to any Goodwill donation site found via the company's online locator. A full list of acceptable equipment donations is available on the Goodwill Home Medical Equipment website.



Ridding a home of excess clutter is a great way to reduce stress, simplify life, and start fresh in a new season. Often, homeowners who are tidying up their own living space or helping an elderly loved one with a property cleanout don't know what to do with large items such as used wheelchairs, walkers, lift chairs, or hospital beds. While it might be tempting to simply drag these items out to the curb with the trash, they can serve a much greater purpose as a donation.



Gently used medical equipment that is simply cluttering up a home can be a source of freedom and independence for seniors and people with health and mobility challenges. For more information on how to donate medical equipment or buy medical supplies at drastically reduced prices, please contact Goodwill Home Medical Equipment today.



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



Learn more at https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/.