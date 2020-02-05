Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Accepting Donations of Gently Used Mobility Aids

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- Goodwill Home Medical Equipment, a go-to destination for New Jersey and Philadelphia area residents wishing to donate or purchase used medical supplies, welcomes donations of new or gently-used mobility aids such as motorized scooters and power wheelchairs.



Donations can be made at the Goodwill Home Medical Equipment warehouse, located at 300 Benigno Blvd. in Bellmawr, NJ, or at any Goodwill donation site within the Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia area. To find a convenient location at which to donate a scooter or any other approved medical items, simply visit the company's website and search the locator page.



A scooter can make a huge difference in the life of a senior citizen or someone living with a disability or medical condition that limits their mobility. Those who might be unable to maneuver a manual wheelchair, and are homebound as a result, can use a motorized scooter to get out in the world and run errands, visit family and friends, or just take in some much-needed fresh air.



Motorized scooters offer freedom and a whole new lease on life for people with limited mobility, but they can be cost-prohibitive for individuals with fixed incomes. These individuals can turn to Goodwill Home Medical Equipment to find scooters in excellent condition, for sale at a deeply discounted price.



Goodwill Home Medical Equipment needs donations to keep its warehouse stocked with power scooters. The company gives back to the community both by selling affordable mobility aids and medical supplies and by using the proceeds of those sales to fund job training and employment programs for individuals with disadvantages and disabilities.



Anyone who would like to support the Goodwill mission by donating a motorized scooter or used wheelchair they no longer need should contact Goodwill Home Medical Equipment or visit a donation site today. Anyone who would like to shop for gently used medical supplies should visit the warehouse in Bellmawr between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. (Monday through Friday) and 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays.



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



Learn more at https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/.