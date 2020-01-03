Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Accepting Hospital Bed Donations Throughout the Winter Season

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2020 -- Hospital beds offer many benefits for people with limited mobility who struggle to get in and out of a traditional bed. Residents of New Jersey who donate hospital beds to Goodwill Home Medical Equipment can help seniors who find themselves confined to their homes during the winter season live a more comfortable life.



Goodwill Home Medical Equipment offers new and gently used hospital beds for sale at its warehouse in Bellmawr, NJ, so that seniors throughout New Jersey and the Philadelphia area can increase their independence without having to strain their limited budget. All approved medical supplies donated to Goodwill Home Medical Equipment, from manual wheelchairs and electric scooters to bath chairs and incontinence products — and more — are sold at deeply discounted prices, allowing people on a fixed income to purchase the necessities they need to heal their bodies and take care of their overall health.



Hospital beds can truly be life-changing for seniors and their caregivers. Unlike traditional flat beds, hospital beds can easily be adjusted, enabling an individual to get up and lie down, read, watch television, or work on a computer. Many hospital beds come with rails to keep seniors from rolling out while they're asleep and to assist them in getting themselves into and out of bed. Caregivers who lack the strength to lift the person they're caring for can rely on the hospital bed to do most of the work.



Individuals who own a new or gently used hospital bed they don't need can come to Goodwill Home Medical Equipment at 300 Benigno Blvd. in Bellmawr, NJ, to make a donation or search online for a Goodwill location nearest to them. Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



For more information about how to donate medical supplies in or around Philadelphia, please contact Goodwill Home Medical Equipment at 609-812-2210 or fill out an online contact form today.



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



Learn more at https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/.