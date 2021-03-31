Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Available to Repair Scooters and Much More This Spring

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is available to repair scooters and much more this spring. This non-profit organization also accepts donations of gently used medical equipment, will refurbish any who need them, and sanitize all that come through their doors. What's more, no prescription is ever needed to purchase any items from their stores. With that said, it allows for greater accessibility to those who are disabled and disadvantaged.



On top of that, health insurance presents its own challenges when trying to obtain medical equipment. Many who come from a low-income household or are unemployed may not be insured. Consequently, medical supplies can then become entirely out-of-pocket expenses and unaffordable. Luckily, Goodwill offers a great, affordable solution for those individuals and their families throughout Burlington County.



Another benefit to the refurbishing process is that it offers a more environmentally-friendly solution. In many circumstances, home medical equipment is discarded in the trash once it is no longer needed or if it has stopped working properly. What many people do not know is that there are organizations, such as Goodwill, that will repair scooters, wheelchairs, walkers, and more and restore them to their original condition.



In addition to allowing patrons to donate medical equipment, there are several opportunities to shop for any supplies needed. For local residents of Camden and Mercer County, Goodwill welcomes a safe shopping experience at their Bellmawr location. This showroom has everything from wheelchairs to crutches to used scooters for sale.



For more information on donations and available items, visit https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/.



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



Learn more at https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/.