Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Awarded Chap Accreditation

Ewing, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Community Health Accreditation Program, Inc. (CHAP) announced today that Goodwill Home Medical Equipment, a division of Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia, has been awarded CHAP Accreditation under the CHAP Standards of Excellence in the durable medical equipment category.



CHAP accreditation demonstrates that Goodwill Home Medical Equipment meets the industry’s highest nationally recognized standards. Rigorous evaluation by CHAP focuses on structure and function, quality of services and products, human and financial resources, and long term viability.



“We are pleased that Goodwill Home Medical Equipment chose to pursue CHAP accreditation,” said Karen Collishaw, CAE, CHAP President & CEO. “Voluntarily selecting to achieve CHAP accreditation and meeting our high standards of excellence demonstrates Goodwill’s commitment to quality. CHAP is delighted to work with their entire team through the on-going process of quality improvement.”



“Goodwill is committed to meeting the medical equipment needs of our local communities and eventually into the online marketplace,” said Deb Eckenhoff, Vice President of Goodwill Home Medical Equipment. “Submitting to CHAP's accreditation process demonstrates our pledge to provide a quality and more importantly a cost-effective product to those who need it. We are in this for the long run.”



Goodwill Home Medical Equipment, a division of Goodwill, collects and sells refurbished medical equipment at affordable prices. It includes a 10,000 square foot Goodwill Home Medical Equipment facility located at 18 Arctic Parkway in Ewing, NJ that serves as a retail store, donation center, showroom and refurbishing center. Typical items purchased at and donated to Goodwill Home Medical Equipment include wheelchairs, walkers, portable ramps, lift chairs, hospital beds, canes, crutches, and bath and shower items, and unopened medical supplies, just to name a few. All items are fully sanitized and sold at drastically reduced costs—translating into huge savings on items that are often not fully covered by health insurance, Medicare or Medicaid.



Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is open for shopping and donating Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. In addition, all of Goodwill’s local donation centers can now accept medical items as well. All donations are tax deductible per IRS law.



About CHAP

CHAP is an independent, not-for-profit, accrediting body for community-based health care organizations. Created in 1965, CHAP was the first to recognize the need and value for accreditation in community-based care. CHAP is the oldest national, community-based accrediting body with more than 5,000 agencies currently accredited nationwide. Through “deeming authority” granted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), CHAP has the regulatory authority to survey agencies providing home health, hospice and home medical equipment services, to determine if they meet the Medicare Conditions of Participation and CMS Quality Standards. CHAP’s purpose is to define and advance the highest standards of community-based care. For more information on CHAP, please visit http://www.chapin.org or call 202-862-3413.



About Goodwill Industries

Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community based organization. Its mission is to help people with special needs get to work. The large scale collection and sale of gently-used items in Goodwill’s retail stores fund job training programs and other career services that prepare individuals with disabilities and disadvantages for competitive employment in the community. Goodwill Home Medical Equipment operates as a division of Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia.



For more information, please visit http://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/.