Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Continues to Accept Donations of Medical Supplies During COVID-19 Outbreak

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- While taking strict precautions to keep customers and employees safe, Goodwill Home Medical Equipment remains open during the COVID-19 crisis. Individuals who would like to donate new, unopened medical supplies are encouraged to visit their local donation center between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.



The Goodwill Home Medical Equipment warehouse at 300 Benigno Blvd. in Bellmawr, NJ, is open Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., as well as every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Staff is frequently monitoring and cleaning all areas of the facility to maintain their high standards for sanitation and refurbishing, in compliance with the Community Health Accreditation Program (CHAP).



Employees at the Goodwill Home Medical Equipment facility are required to wash their hands frequently and wear a facemask. Customers are asked to wear facemasks and maintain social distancing guidelines around other customers. Vinyl gloves are also available for customers to use while shopping if they choose.



Additionally, Goodwill Home Medical Equipment staff are wiping down all donated equipment that is picked up, as well as the truck used to pick up donations. Individuals who would like to donate hospital beds and larger items can call Goodwill Home Medical Equipment to schedule a pick-up, at which time they will be asked a series of COVID-19-related questions regarding their respiratory health. Once a donation pick-up is arranged, the truck driver will arrive wearing a facemask and gloves.



Visitors to the Goodwill Home Medical Equipment warehouse donation center in New Jersey can take advantage of an in-store promotion offering all incontinence products for $3 per bag, while supplies last. The store also offers great prices on new and gently used power mobility aids and scooters.



For more information or to schedule a donation pick-up, contact Goodwill Home Medical Equipment today.



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



Learn more at https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/.