Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Encourages Families Doing a Post Holiday Cleanout to Donate Gently Used Items They No Longer Need

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2020 -- Families who find themselves with a cluttered house or overstuffed storage closets after receiving another year's worth of holiday gifts are encouraged to donate any gently used medical equipment they find in their post-holiday cleanout to Goodwill Home Medical Equipment.



When residents of New Jersey and Philadelphia donate medical supplies to Goodwill Home Medical Equipment, it helps the organization maintain a robust inventory at their retail location in Bellmawr, NJ. By selling these new and gently used medical necessities, Goodwill Home Medical Equipment serves the local community in a number of important ways.



First, area residents living with health and mobility challenges who need a wheelchair, walker, hospital bed, bath chair, bed rails, incontinence products, or other medical supplies can purchase these essential items at the Goodwill Home Medical Equipment warehouse for a deeply discounted price.



Additionally, Goodwill Home Medical Equipment uses the revenue generated from warehouse sales to fund job training and employment services programs for people with disabilities or disadvantages.



Goodwill Home Medical Equipment depends on donations to fulfill its mission, and no matter the season, any of the approved medical items mentioned on its website are welcome at the Bellmawr warehouse, located at 300 Benigno Blvd. The facility is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



Individuals who would like to donate items can search for a Goodwill donation location near them by visiting https://www.goodwill.org/locator/. Financial donations are also accepted online.



For more information about how to support Goodwill Home Medical Equipment during the "giving season" or to donate a hospital bed in New Jersey, please call 609-812-2210 today.



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment:

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



Learn more at https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/.