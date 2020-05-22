Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Encourages New Jersey Residents to Donate Gently Used Power Scooters and Wheelchairs They No Longer Need

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- Goodwill Home Medical Equipment remains open during the COVID-19 outbreak and continues to accept donations of new and gently-used medical equipment at its warehouse, located at 300 Benigno Blvd. in Bellmawr, NJ.



Donations are crucial to helping Goodwill Home Medical Equipment maintain a robust inventory of mobility aids and to offer customers high-quality used power wheelchairs for sale at discounted prices. While brand new power wheelchairs and scooters might be too expensive for many seniors on a fixed budget, thanks to Goodwill Home Medical Equipment, residents of New Jersey and the surrounding region can find the equipment they need to get around at prices they can afford.



Mobility aids are increasingly important for the well-being of seniors as spring transitions into summer, and the weather outside continues to get warmer. Fresh air and sunshine offer a host of health benefits, and after being confined to their homes for months, seniors relish the opportunity to get outside and enjoy nature. Donating gently used or unused power scooters to Goodwill Home Medical Equipment will enable many New Jersey residents to take advantage of that opportunity.



The Goodwill Home Medical Equipment facility is open for donations on Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and every Saturday between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Donations are also accepted at any Goodwill location throughout the state. For more information on how to donate medical equipment in New Jersey, or to view the equipment on sale at Goodwill Home Medical Equipment, visit the organization's website at https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/ today.



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



Learn more at https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/.