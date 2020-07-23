Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Encourages New Jersey Residents to Stay Safe Throughout the Summer by Using Hand Sanitizer

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2020 -- Now that summer is in full swing in the Garden State, it's the perfect time to venture outdoors and bask in the warm sunshine. For many New Jersey residents, this is a privilege after being cooped up indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure that all local communities stay safe throughout the summer, Goodwill Home Medical Equipment, a provider of secondhand wheelchairs and home medical supplies, encourages the use of hand sanitizer to protect oneself from dangerous bacteria when warm water and soap are not readily available.



Although hand washing is the most effective way to eliminate germs and protect one's health, it is not always a viable option. People who are hiking, exercising, hitting the Jersey shore, or having any type of outdoor adventure may be hard-pressed to find a faucet and soap when they need it the most. During these times, it's important to have hand sanitizer available to eliminate harmful bacteria on the skin. According to the CDC, performing any type of activity, such as eating or touching the face with unclean hands, can put a person's health at risk.



Hand sanitizer has become a limited commodity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but, as things have begun to normalize, it is now being sold across the nation at premium prices, which not everyone can afford, least of all, people on a fixed income. Goodwill Home Medical Equipment offers various brands of hand sanitizers, such as Purell, Pacific Blue, and more, for sale at affordable prices.



Visit the Goodwill Home Medical Equipment store at 300 Benigno Blvd. in Bellmawr to browse their selection of hand sanitizers for sale. The store is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., as well as Saturday from 9.00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Goodwill staff is taking all of the necessary precautions to ensure shopper safety; the store is regularly cleaned and disinfected, and employees and customers are required to wear masks at all times.



To find out more or buy medical equipment, hand sanitizer, and more, please visit the Goodwill Home Medical Equipment website.



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



Learn more at https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/.