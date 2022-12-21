Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Is CHAP Accredited and the Place to Affordable Medical Supplies and Equipment

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- Goodwill Home Medical Equipment, a division of Goodwill of Southern NJ & Philadelphia, is a premier provider of refurbished and gently-used medical equipment. All of the products sold at Goodwill Home Medical are available at drastically-reduced pricing. This allows those that may be struggling to pay for new equipment the opportunity to have what they need at affordable prices.



In addition to this mission, Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is CHAP (Community Health Accreditation Program) accredited. This means they meet CHAP's strict Standards of Excellence in the durable medical equipment category. This is the highest nationally recognized standard in community-based healthcare. When purchasing necessary medical equipment at Goodwill, you'll have the peace of mind knowing that whatever you need, it will be a high-quality, cost-effective solution.



Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is always accepting donations. Whether you want to make a material or monetary donation, feel free to contact their offices. Take advantage of Goodwill Home Medical Equipment's selection and savings now and stop by one of their locations.



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



Learn more at https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/