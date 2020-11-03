Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Offering a Wide Selection of Affordable Power Mobility Aids Throughout Fall 2020 and Beyond

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2020 -- Seniors and individuals with disabilities who require mobility equipment such as scooters, wheelchairs, and other walking aids to stay active should visit Goodwill Home Medical Equipment at their earliest convenience. Goodwill Home Medical Equipment has a vast selection of affordable power mobility aids available for sale now and through the winter.



Finding good quality electric wheelchairs and scooters that fit within a tight budget can be quite difficult, which is why Goodwill Home Medical Equipment has stepped up to the challenge. Thanks to the kindness of the local community, Goodwill Home Medical Equipment offers unused or gently used wheelchairs, canes, walkers, crutches, rollators, and scooters at deeply discounted prices. Every item available for sale at their Bellmawr, NJ, location has been inspected to ensure it's in good working condition and meticulously cleaned for the new owner to enjoy immediately after purchase.



As the holiday season approaches, the team at Goodwill Home Medical Equipment encourages family and friends to give the gift of mobility to seniors and anyone else who has trouble moving around to complete daily tasks.



Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is located in Bellmawr, NJ, and open Mondays through Saturdays for shoppers to visit and browse through available medical supplies and other items. The Goodwill Home Medical Equipment team is taking great care to clean and sanitize products and frequently touched surfaces on a regular basis for the health and safety of their customers.



Those who are interested in purchasing mobility equipment or hospital beds for home use are welcome to visit their store or their website at https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/. Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is also accepting donations for gently used mobility aids and other medical supplies. View a list of acceptable items for donation here and find a Goodwill Home Medical Equipment donation center here.



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



Learn more at https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/.