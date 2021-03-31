Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Offering Batteries for Scooter and Power Chairs

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is offering batteries for scooter and power chairs. For those who have any mobility devices such as scooters and power chairs, one may find themselves in need of new batteries depending on how frequently the medical equipment is used and charged. Generally, these batteries are expected to last around two to three years. Even so, having a higher quality one can lengthen the lifespan of the device. Fortunately, these batteries are offered at the local Goodwill showroom, just in time to bring out the scooters for the spring weather.



Meanwhile, when looking to add some comfort to the mobility equipment, there are various solutions nowadays. Primarily, this refers to preferred positioning pillows, wedges, cushions, and rolls which can contribute to one being more comfortable within their seated mobility device. Additionally, seat and back cushions are available too, but everyone's preferences may differ, especially depending on medical conditions and any physical adaptations needed. Luckily, these items are both accepted for donation and available to buy in-store.



In addition to supportive products for used home medical equipment being available, repairs are also provided for residents of Camden and Mercer County, as well as the surrounding areas. Repairs can be done on equipment such as wheelchairs, hospital beds, and scooters, just to name a few.



On top of that, this non-profit organization accepts donations of gently used equipment and will refurbish and sanitize the items before reselling. Doing so allows for affordable yet necessary items for the disabled, and it provides a greener solution in the process. As a bonus, donations can be deducted from taxes, although they suggest that an itemized list is kept too.



To learn more about what they offer or what to donate, visit https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/.



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



Learn more at https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/.