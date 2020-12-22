Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Offering Electric Powered Wheelchairs and Much More in the New Year

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- Goodwill Home Medical Equipment, a provider of electric-powered wheelchairs in Burlington County and the surrounding area, has a wide selection of powered wheelchairs and other at-home medical equipment available for purchase. While it can be difficult to know which chair might be best for an individual's unique case until they have an opportunity to use it, it's important to consider the weight capacity of the chair, its maneuverability, and how portable it is.



An individual's weight can impact how comfortable they feel while in the chair. Basic chairs can comfortably support individuals up to 300 pounds, but there are chairs with frames and motors that allow them to carry individuals who are larger than that. Select models can even carry up to 450 pounds, which allows it to accommodate anyone who needs a chair for their daily living.



Beyond weight capacity, it's crucial that the maneuverability of the chair be considered. For example, depending on the needs of the individual, they can opt for a rear-wheel drive chair which would allow them to reach higher speeds at the cost of a larger turning radius. In addition to the speed and turning radius, it's important to consider the size of the frame itself since this impacts how easily the individual can access public buildings or move around their home.



Finally, for individuals with active lifestyles, it's essential that the portability of the power wheelchair be taken into consideration prior to purchase. Some wheelchair models make it easy to pack and unpack them from a vehicle, as well as providing a lightweight frame that would make it easy to lift.



