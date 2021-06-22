Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Offering Mobility Scooters for Sale This Summer

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2021 -- Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is currently offering mobility scooters for sale throughout the spring and early summer months. Individuals who are severely limited in their ability to move around their homes and neighborhoods can fulfill everyday tasks and enjoy the great outdoors once again with a mobility scooter.



These medical mobility scooters come in a variety of shapes and sizes to accommodate the needs of different individuals. Goodwill Home Medical Equipment carries both three and four-wheel scooters that enable someone to travel over flat surfaces and more rugged terrain, such as gravel. With the ability to choose between these two scooter options, users can find the right match for whatever needs they have. Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is also an authorized dealer for Golden and can order new scooters that come with a manufacturer's warranty as well.



A mobility scooter provides the best opportunity for someone to enjoy an independent life. Unfortunately, many new scooters are expensive and not always covered by medical insurance. Goodwill Home Medical Equipment offers both new Golden mobility scooters and gently used units at affordable prices. They also carry scooter batteries and battery chargers. Individuals can turn to Goodwill Home Medical Equipment for mobility scooter repairs too!



Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is able to provide medical equipment on a budget through donations. Anyone who is indulging in spring and summer cleaning may bring gently used mobility scooters and other medical equipment to their nearest Goodwill location.



To find a donation center and a list of medical supplies that Goodwill Home Medical Equipment accepts, visit their website.



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry.



Learn more at https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/.