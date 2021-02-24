Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Offering Repair Services for Scooters and Power Chairs This Winter Season

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is currently scheduling scooter and power chair repairs for Burlington County residents. Individuals who use a mobility device frequently should have a good grasp of how best to maintain their chair to ensure that it has a long useful lifespan without too much of an issue.



It's crucial that any individual who uses a power chair to remain mobile sets up a regular maintenance schedule, especially for the battery. Ensuring that the battery is fully charged, even if it has not been used frequently during the day, will limit the chance that an individual will become stranded while using the device.



In addition to minimizing the risk of a dead battery, it's also crucial that the chair be kept dry since water will cause the metal in the chair to corrode. Corrosion can create problems for the chair's integrity and can limit the functionality of the chair if gears and other fine-tuned mechanisms begin to rust. Plus, if electronics get wet, it can present a severe risk to its operator's safety.



If a power chair or scooter has become damaged or isn't operating the way it used to, then Goodwill Home Medical Equipment has a team of skilled technicians who can assist in making the repairs. Additionally, the company also sells batteries for power wheelchairs and scooters if needed.



All of Goodwill Home Medical Equipment's staff are also taking steps to ensure everyone remains safe while in a Goodwill facility by enforcing social distancing, mask-wearing, and employing improved cleaning protocols to protect employees and customers alike.



To find out more about repairs for electric powered wheelchairs in Burlington County, visit https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/.



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



