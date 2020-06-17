Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Offers an Unrivaled Selection of Affordable Power Mobility Aids

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- As the weather warms and COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen, seniors and other individuals with limited mobility who have been confined to their homes are eager to get out and enjoy nature, run essential errands, and visit with loved ones. To help give these people the freedom to move around, Goodwill Home Medical Equipment offers a wide variety of affordable used power wheelchairs for sale at its warehouse in Bellmawr, NJ.



Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is located at 300 N. Benigno Blvd. in Bellmawr and is open for business Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Like all Goodwill stores throughout New Jersey and the Philadelphia area, Goodwill Home Medical Equipment has implemented strict health and safety standards to ensure customers can enjoy a stress-free shopping experience during the coronavirus pandemic.



Individuals on a tight budget who have held off buying a power wheelchair or scooter because of the price can overcome that obstacle by shopping at Goodwill Home Medical Equipment. Every item in the Goodwill Home Medical inventory is in excellent condition, whether it's brand new or has been refurbished after light use, but prices have been drastically reduced from what's found in a retail store.



Interested parties looking for a place to buy a refurbished scooter in time for summer are encouraged to visit Goodwill Home Medical Equipment and browse through the store's extensive selection of mobility aids. Donations of new or gently used medical equipment can also be made at the Bellmawr location or any Goodwill location. To find the nearest donation site, please visit https://www.goodwill.org/locator/ today.



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



Learn more at https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/.