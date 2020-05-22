Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Offers Gently Used Power Wheelchairs and Scooters for Sale at Affordable Prices

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- As the weather continues to warm up and the great outdoors beckon to those who have been confined to their homes, New Jersey residents can find a great selection of used power wheelchairs for sale at Goodwill Home Medical Equipment.



The Goodwill Home Medical Equipment warehouse located at 300 N. Benigno Blvd. in Bellmawr, NJ, is open from Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., and every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Customers can shop for a wide variety of gently used and refurbished mobility aids, including power wheelchairs and scooters, at affordable prices.



By offering these high-quality mobility aids at a discount, Goodwill Home Medical Equipment ensures that seniors and other area residents with limited mobility and tight budgets don't have to forego the pleasures of outdoor activity as spring shifts into summer.



Fresh air and sunshine provide a long list of health benefits, including increased energy, a boost of Vitamin D, strengthened immune function, improved sleep, and a better mental outlook. No one should have to miss out on all those positives because of physical or financial limitations, but buying brand new power scooters and wheelchairs at regular retail prices can be cost-prohibitive for people on a fixed income.



Goodwill Home Medical Equipment strives to give all people access to the mobility aids they need to live a better quality of life. Individuals interested in shopping for gently used power wheelchairs and scooters this spring are encouraged to visit Goodwill Home Medical Equipment. Residents of New Jersey can also donate medical equipment at the Goodwill Home Medical facility or any Goodwill donation site throughout the state.



For more information, visit the Goodwill Home Medical Equipment website and fill out an online contact form today.



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



