Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Offers Repair Services for Wheelchairs, Scooters, and Hospital Beds

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is currently scheduling repair services for hospital beds, scooters, and electric-powered wheelchairs in Burlington County and the surrounding area. Performing proper maintenance on a wheelchair's battery and other elements can help prolong the life of the device, as well as make repairs faster to perform.



Electric wheelchairs should always be maintained on a daily and weekly basis. The battery should be charged each day since this will help to keep it in good working order regardless of what the day brings. Additionally, it's valuable to keep a toolkit with the chair so that if anything should arise in the course of one's travels, it's relatively easy to correct. It's also important to check the air pressure in the chair's tires to ensure that it can support the weight of the chair without damaging the rim or other parts of the chair.



However, when major issues do arise that require additional assistance, Goodwill Home Medical Equipment has skilled technicians that can make repairs to the chair to ensure it operates at peak performance. Goodwill technicians can schedule the repairs to meet the needs of clients regardless of their schedule.



In addition to repairs, Goodwill Home Medical Equipment has an inventory of batteries that can meet the needs of a variety of chair models. In accordance with CDC guidance, all repairs and battery replacements are completed while adhering to the strictest safety guidelines to ensure that customers can use their chairs as soon as the repairs are complete.



