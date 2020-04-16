Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Offers Tips for Caring for Seniors During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- Caring for an elderly loved one can be stressful under normal conditions, but the ongoing coronavirus outbreak affecting people all over the globe has created additional concerns for caregivers. According to research, adults over 60 years old with weakened immune systems or pre-existing medical conditions are especially vulnerable to infection.



Goodwill Home Medical Equipment, a nonprofit organization where residents of New Jersey and the Philadelphia area come to donate medical supplies, offers tips for individuals providing care to seniors during these uncertain times.



First and foremost, caregivers should take all of the proper precautions to keep themselves healthy and safe. Start with basic hygiene: washing hands with soap for at least 20 seconds at a time, using a bent elbow or disposable tissue when sneezing or coughing, and refraining from touching the face. Those who must care for the elderly should be particularly careful to avoid crowds and practice social distancing to limit exposure. However, it's a good idea to shop for extra food and pick up medications to make sure a loved one has everything they need in their home.



In addition to cleaning all frequently-touched surfaces throughout a home, caregivers should be sure to clean their loved ones' mobility aids and medical equipment.



Assisting seniors in communicating with family, friends, and community groups through technology is a great way to keep them engaged and upbeat without taking them out of the house. Helping them to set up video conferencing sessions with a tablet or smartphone will prevent them from feeling isolated. Caregivers should reschedule any medical visits that aren't immediately necessary or explore the possibility of a remote "telemedicine" appointment.



Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is deeply concerned about the health and safety of all community members, particularly the most vulnerable populations, during these stressful times. Individuals who would like to donate medical supplies to help protect healthcare workers and first responders as they care for COVID-19 patients are encouraged to visit donation centers in New Jersey to drop off these essential items. For more information, please contact the company today.



