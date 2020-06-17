Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Offers Tips for Choosing the Right Power Wheelchair

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- For seniors living with physical and financial challenges, but seeking more freedom to get around and enjoy life, Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is proud to offer a wide selection of new and gently used power wheelchairs for sale at deeply discounted prices. While affordability is a key consideration when shopping for a power wheelchair or scooter, there are a few other factors that a customer should keep in mind.



First, consider where and how often the power wheelchair or scooter is likely to be used. Some lightweight mobility aids are better suited for indoor use and on solid, paved outdoor surfaces, while some heavier models are more rugged and can be used on rougher outdoor terrain.



It's also important to ask about the speed of the scooter, its expected battery life, if there are any restrictions as to the weight it can bear, and how easy it is to transport the scooter from place to place in a car, or even an airplane.



Comfort is a crucial thing to consider, as the purpose of a power wheelchair or scooter is to make life easier, not more painful. Whenever possible, test out the wheelchair or scooter you plan to buy before making the purchase to ensure the user can fit comfortably in the seat and operate the controls without straining their body.



Residents of New Jersey and the Philadelphia area who want to buy refurbished power scooters and wheelchairs are encouraged to visit the Goodwill Home Medical Equipment warehouse store located at 300 N. Benigno Blvd. in Bellmawr, NJ. The store is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



Goodwill Home Medical Equipment also accepts donations of new and gently used medical equipment, and interested parties can drop off their donations at the Bellmawr store or any Goodwill donation site in the area. For more information, contact Goodwill Home Medical Equipment today.



