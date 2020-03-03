Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Offers Tips for First-Time Caregivers

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- Whether an elderly parent has experienced a rapid decline in health or another close loved one has suffered a sudden injury or illness they cannot manage alone, finding oneself stepping into a caregiver role for the first time can be overwhelming. It doesn't matter if the situation has been progressing to this point for a long time or is completely unexpected; actually coping with the demands of caregiving is a confusing and stressful experience.



Goodwill Home Medical, a leading source for used medical supplies in South Jersey and the Philadelphia area, understands the challenges first-time caregivers face. The company's warehouse in Bellmawr, NJ, is a place where these individuals can purchase items they need to care for their ailing loved one at drastically reduced prices, and without a prescription. From refurbished wheelchairs to hospital beds to incontinence products to bath and shower aids, Goodwill Home Medical Equipment ensures that caregivers can stay within their budget while nursing their loved one to better health.



Inexperienced caregivers can ease the transition into their new role by educating themselves as much as possible about their loved one's condition and the preferred methods of treatment. Attend appointments with doctors and ask questions, particularly when it comes to medications. Research and read more about the condition, in order to learn what the loved one might be facing down the road and prepare for the future.



Drawing up a clear-cut daily schedule of caregiving tasks and staying organized can also help to make the role feel more manageable.



Additionally, first-time caregivers should seek assistance from other family members, friends, and community support groups — both in person and online. They should ask for physical help, whenever needed, and lean on others for emotional support when times get tough. They should be sure to carve out time for their own self-care and stress relief, because an overworked, exhausted, and unhealthy caregiver will not be any good to anyone.



Caregivers looking for affordable medical equipment to help improve a loved one's quality of life are encouraged to visit Goodwill Home Medical Equipment at 300 N. Benigno Blvd. in Bellmawr, NJ, to shop for used wheelchairs or anything else their family member requires. Contact the company today for more information.



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



Learn more at https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/.