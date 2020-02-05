Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Offers Tips for Helping Seniors Beat the "Winter Blues"

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- With its frigid temperatures and short days, winter can be rough on people with a generally cheery outlook on life. The season can be an even bigger struggle for those living with medical challenges that limit their mobility or keep them confined to their homes.



Goodwill Home Medical Equipment, a leading destination for Philadelphia area residents looking to donate or purchase unused or gently-used medical supplies, offers tips to help seniors and their caregivers beat the blues this winter.



Exposure to natural light and fresh air can help improve anyone's mood, so whenever the weather allows, make an effort to get outdoors — if only for a little while. If that's not possible, open curtains throughout the home during peak daylight hours. Installing a light box or a therapeutic lamp can make a living space brighter and cheerier even when the sun is not shining.



Spending time with family and friends is another effective way to remedy loneliness and improve mood. Scheduling visits with loved ones or participating in activities at a local senior center or library can fill empty hours with positivity and productivity.



For those limited in their ability to move around, the simple acts of breathing fresh air, attending social gatherings, or even getting out of bed can be a real challenge. Fortunately, Goodwill Home Medical Equipment offers used wheelchairs, power scooters, and other mobility aids to help housebound individuals enjoy more freedom and independence — and feel better in general.



Goodwill Home Medical Equipment holds regular warehouse sales six days a week at 300 N. Benigno Blvd. in Bellmawr, NJ, and area residents can purchase deeply discounted medical supplies from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



Goodwill Home Medical Equipment also accepts donations of unused or gently used medical supplies at the Bellmawr warehouse or any Goodwill donation site within the Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia area. For more information about donating or purchasing medical supplies, please contact Goodwill Home Medical Equipment today.



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



