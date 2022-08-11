Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Promotes Bath and Shower Safety with Affordable Accessories

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2022 -- Accidentally falling down can lead to cuts, bruises, sprains, and even broken bones, depending on where you fall and how serious it was. However, the most common place for a fall to occur is within your own house. Homes are supposed to be places of comfort, and there are several ways for individuals to keep them that way by reducing their chances of falling.



One of the most popular methods of promoting bath and shower safety is through the use of durable medical equipment. These include products such as shower chairs and raised toilet seats, which reinforce safety by making the bathroom more secure. However, this equipment isn't always easy to obtain.



Thankfully, Goodwill Home Medical Equipment offers an affordable solution. Their nonprofit organization collects different kinds of durable bathroom and shower equipment that have been gently used or are in like-new condition. Once they've been thoroughly cleaned, Goodwill offers them at an affordable cost. Everything from grab bars to bath chairs for sale are available for a reduced price at their location in Bellmawr, NJ.



Goodwill Home Medical Equipment's low prices are made possible thanks to the donations provided by those in the community. Goodwill accepts a variety of lightly-used bathroom and shower safety products, such as transfer benches and commodes. Additionally, they also take in any unopened medical supplies and many other forms of equipment.



The next time you notice any bath or shower equipment going unused, consider donating it to Goodwill Home Medical Equipment. With your donation, you'll provide someone else an affordable solution to home safety.



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



Learn more at https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/