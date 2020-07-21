Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Provides Disposable Masks for Sale at Affordable Prices

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- Although COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease up in the state of New Jersey, local residents must still protect themselves and others when venturing outdoors or entering shared indoor spaces, such as stores and restaurants. Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is proud to offer disposable masks and other facial covers for sale at prices everyone can afford. Shop their large selection of quality facial protection products and other home medical supplies online or in-store at their Bellmawr location in New Jersey.



Safety products can be hard to find nowadays amid the COVID-19 struggle. Those who are lucky enough to come across good quality masks and other essentials find that these products are sold at premium prices due to high demand. The Goodwill Home Medical Equipment team believes every member of the community deserves to have access to protective equipment at affordable prices, and they've made it their mission to provide such products to the residents of New Jersey.



Interested shoppers can choose from trusted brands such as 3M, McKesson, and more when shopping for disposable masks from Goodwill Home Medical Equipment. The masks are designed to protect individuals from airborne bacteria and be comfortable for all-day use, guaranteeing the wearer remains safe in outdoor and indoor public spaces.



As with all other Goodwill stores, the Goodwill Home Medical Equipment facility, located at 300 Benigno Blvd. in Bellmawr, is taking strict safety precautions to ensure the safety of its staff and shoppers at all times. The store is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., as well as every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



To learn more about donating or buying medical equipment, visit https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/.



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



