Goodwill Home Medical Equipment Upholding Strict in-Store Sanitation Protocols for Products and Frequently Touched Surfaces

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2020 -- Goodwill Home Medical Equipment, a leading provider of affordable hospital beds for home use in Bellmawr, New Jersey, and surrounding communities, remains vigilant in monitoring the constantly evolving COVID-19 situation. They also continue to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and sanitation throughout its store, donation centers, and warehouses in compliance with the Community Health Accreditation Program (CHAP).



In an effort to provide its customers with the best-in-class shopping experience, the Goodwill Home Medical Equipment team is regularly disinfecting products and frequently touched surfaces in all of their locations, including their donation center. All gently used items will be thoroughly cleaned before they are displayed for sale at the store.



Sanitation has been ramped up for pick-up and delivery orders as well. Every member of the Goodwill Home Medical Equipment team is required to wear a face mask while on duty, and the work vehicles are wiped down on a frequent basis. Additionally, staff members who feel unwell and experience flu-like symptoms will be asked to stay home for the health and safety of themselves and others.



Customers are also required to follow the CDC protocols by respecting social distancing guidelines and wearing a mask in-store or during a pick-up or delivery.



Goodwill Home Medical Equipment carries a selection of essential items — diapers and briefs, emergency care products, medical supplies, walking aids, medications, and more — for sale at discounted prices. They are always accepting donations for unused or gently used items at their many donation centers scattered throughout New Jersey.



Visit their website to learn more or head on over to their store, located in Bellmawr, NJ, today.



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.



Learn more at https://www.goodwillhomemedical.org/.