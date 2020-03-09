Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia Offers Spring Cleaning Tips for Homeowners

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- Spring is coming soon, and the change in seasons is a great time to do some vigorous house cleaning. Homeowners throughout Southern New Jersey and the Greater Philadelphia area can free their living space of unnecessary clutter and put their gently used household items to good use by donating them to Goodwill.



Individuals wishing to donate used clothing, toys, books, kitchenware, furniture, and other household items that are still in good condition should visit one of the many convenient Goodwill donation sites throughout the region.



Once the proper donation site has been identified, homeowners should commence sorting through their belongings and deciding what to keep and what to donate. This must be done before performing essential spring cleaning tasks like vacuuming, dusting, and scrubbing the house from top to bottom.



Sifting through drawers full of clothes and closets full of clutter can be very time-consuming, particularly in large homes, so it's important for a homeowner to set aside ample time in the household schedule for the job. The entire family should be involved in the process, lending both their hands and their voice. Let the children know that if they don't participate, some of their beloved items could end up on the donation pile.



All rooms in the house should be surveyed, including kitchens and bathrooms, as well as any storage areas such as basement crawl spaces and attics. Any items that are torn, broken, soiled, or have suffered insect infiltration or water damage should be discarded, as only items in good condition can be donated to Goodwill — and if they can't be fixed, they're just taking up space.



Used furniture and household goods that one family no longer needs can find a new home and make another family happy. Donations also help Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia provide special needs individuals with employment opportunities. To learn more about how donating to Goodwill enables the company to fulfill its mission, please visit their website or contact their team today.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

