Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia Transforms Lives by Putting People to Work

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- People all over Southern New Jersey and throughout the Philadelphia area know that when they donate their used clothing and household goods to Goodwill, those old items will find new life when they are sold to a new owner at bargain prices. However, many people who donate aren't aware of just how Goodwill uses donations to make a positive, lasting impact on the community.



Goodwill's mission is to provide job training and other career services for individuals living with disabilities or disadvantages. These employment programs help give special needs individuals the skills and tools they need to thrive in the workforce, to achieve independence and experience the sense of fulfillment that comes with holding a job and earning a salary.



To fund their programs and carry out their mission, Goodwill accepts donations of gently used furniture, clothing, toys, books, kitchenware, medical equipment and more, then sells these quality items for deeply discounted prices at various Goodwill stores in Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia. Proceeds go directly to helping area residents with special needs train for and find employment.



As a non profit, community-based organization, putting people to work is a passion for Goodwill, and it has been for the past 72 years. Unlike some charities that sell donated items to a third party and receive only a percentage of their value, Goodwill applies all donations to funding its employment programs.



For more information about Goodwill or to find the nearest Goodwill donation site, please visit the Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia website or contact the company today.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries® of Southern New Jersey is a community-based, nonprofit organization. Its mission is to put people with special needs to work. Goodwill offers a variety of career services and employment training programs that help prepare local residents with disabilities and disadvantages for success in the competitive workforce. Through the mass collection and resale of gently-used donated items, Goodwill's 23+ retail stores generate the revenue necessary to fund these worthwhile programs while contributing to America's recycling efforts. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856/439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.