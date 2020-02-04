Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia Welcomes Donations of Gently-Used Clothing and Household Items

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- Another new year is in full swing and homeowners who find their drawers stuffed with clothing that no longer fits or houses cluttered with items they no longer need are encouraged to donate these gently-used items to Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia.



Winter is a crucial time for Goodwill to collect donations, and area residents who want to rid their homes of excess clutter and give back to the community can do so easily by visiting the company website to find a nearby donation site. Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia recently announced the opening of a new, fully-staffed donation site in Pennington, NJ, located at 15 State Highway 31 (Pennington Square Shopping Center) and that it's open to the public seven days a week.



The Goodwill Industries website also offers a detailed list of acceptable items to donate, as well as a list of items that, due to safety and storage concerns, are not suitable for donation.



Donating to Goodwill is a wonderful way to recycle and breathe new life into gently-used clothing, toys, books, accessories, furniture, kitchenware, home medical equipment, and other household items. All contributions go to help members of the community with disabilities or disadvantages receive the education and training they need to find employment and live an independent lifestyle.



Donated items are presented for sale in Goodwill Store locations, where purchases fund the job training and employment services that make Goodwill one of the country's most respected nonprofit organizations.



For more information about how to donate gently-used household items to Goodwill or to inquire about other ways to support the company's mission, please reach out to Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey today. The company's contact information can be found on its website.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries® of Southern New Jersey is a community-based, nonprofit organization. Its mission is to put people with special needs to work. Goodwill offers a variety of career services and employment training programs that help prepare local residents with disabilities and disadvantages for success in the competitive workforce. Through the mass collection and resale of gently-used donated items, Goodwill's 23+ retail stores generate the revenue necessary to fund these worthwhile programs while contributing to America's recycling efforts. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856/439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.