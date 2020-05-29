Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia Accepting Donations at "Pop and Drop" Locations Throughout the Region

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2020 -- Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia reminds area residents that they can donate used clothing and household items they no longer need at Goodwill donation sites throughout the region during the COVID-19 pandemic.



All Goodwill donation centers except the Columbus, NJ, location remain open and have implemented heightened health and safety policies. Interested parties can find the most convenient donation center for them, as well as operating hours for each facility, on the Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia website or by accessing the national Goodwill directory.



Making donations is safe and easy with Goodwill's "pop and drop" procedures, allowing donors to drive up to a facility, pop their trunk, and allow a staff member to unload the donations without any direct physical contact. All Goodwill team members wear face masks and gloves at all times.



Now is the perfect time to make donations to Goodwill. Spring cleaning is underway in homes throughout New Jersey, as families use their extra time at home to rid their living spaces of excess clutter. Packing up gently used clothes, books, kitchenware, and other unneeded household items and taking them to Goodwill doesn't just help declutter a home; it helps build a brighter future for members of the community with special needs.



Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia sells donated items in their retail stores and uses the proceeds to fund job training and career services programs for people living with disabilities or disadvantages. In an increasingly isolated world, making donations to Goodwill is a great way to show neighbors who might be struggling that they are not alone.



For a full list of acceptable donations and to find the most convenient place to donate old clothing, visit https://goodwillnj.org/ today.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries® of Southern New Jersey is a community-based, nonprofit organization. Its mission is to put people with special needs to work. Goodwill offers a variety of career services and employment training programs that help prepare local residents with disabilities and disadvantages for success in the competitive workforce. Through the mass collection and resale of gently-used donated items, Goodwill's 25+ retail stores generate the revenue necessary to fund these worthwhile programs while contributing to America's recycling efforts. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856/439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.