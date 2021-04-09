Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia Accepting Various Donations Immediately

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia is accepting various donations immediately. This non-profit organization takes pride in using the donations it receives from local residents and businesses alike to fund their job training and career services. More specifically, they assist those with disabilities and disadvantages throughout South Jersey and the Philadelphia area who are looking to enter the workforce.



Now that the spring season is in full swing, Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia recommends that individuals browse through their closets to see what no longer fits, what is no longer worn, or what will never be worn. If gently used, whether it is clothing, accessories, or shoes, it is perfect for being donated.



Other areas to check out in the home are storage closets and toy areas. If there are slightly used or unused items found, individuals should consider bringing them to this local Goodwill donation center. Specific items in this category that are accepted include toys, games, books, movies, and electronics. Last but not least, to declutter the home a bit, look for any extra home decor items, kitchen items, or even domestics.



Since the beginning, this non-profit and secondhand store has focused on empowering people with the tools they need to be successful in their careers and personal lives. To take part in Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia's mission of helping those with special needs succeed, please visit their Where to Shop page to find the closest donation center.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community-based organization. Its mission is to put people with special needs to work. Revenues from the sale of donated items in Goodwill's 25+ retail stores fund job training and career services that prepare individuals with disabilities or disadvantages for competitive employment in the community while contributing to America's recycling efforts. In addition, Goodwill operates Goodwill Home Medical Equipment which sells affordable, refurbished medical equipment. For more information, please call 856/439-0200 or visit https://goodwillnj.org/.