Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia Continues to Encourage Donations and Green Shopping in Time for Earth Day

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- With Earth Day just a few days away, now is the perfect opportunity for everyone to take part in an eco-friendly initiative. With this in mind, Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia continues to encourage donations and green shopping this spring season. This Goodwill store and donation center takes pride in accepting gently used items to help fund job training programs and career services that enable those with disabilities and disadvantages to find work.



Secondhand shopping is more eco-friendly than buying new clothing or items because it reuses those items, preventing them from ending up in landfills. With that said, the more it is done, the more of a difference can be made for the planet. Furthermore, not only is the act of donating an eco-friendly initiative, but donating to Goodwill allows these unwanted items to become someone else's treasures. Lastly, all donations this secondhand store in South Jersey receives — whether it be underused clothing or household items, toys, or even a car — are always used to help give those with special needs the training and services they need to thrive and find work.



In addition to listing what can be donated, the Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia website also offers a detailed list of items that, due to safety and storage concerns, are not suitable for donation. To learn more or how the items donated are used to make a difference, those interested are urged to visit the Material Donations page of their website.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community-based organization. Its mission is to put people with special needs to work. Revenues from the sale of donated items in Goodwill's 25+ retail stores fund job training and career services that prepare individuals with disabilities or disadvantages for competitive employment in the community while contributing to America's recycling efforts. In addition, Goodwill operates Goodwill Home Medical Equipment which sells affordable, refurbished medical equipment. For more information, visit https://goodwillnj.org/.